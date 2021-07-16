Azerbaijan extends condolences over deadly floods in Germany, Belgium

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs extended condolences to Germany and Belgium over deadly floods raging across the countries.

“Devastating consequences of extreme weather in western #Europe is worrisome. We express our condolences to the victims of the flooding in Germany and Belgium. Standing together with both Germany and Belgium in eliminating the destructive results of rainfall,” the ministry tweeted on Friday.

At least 92 people have died and dozens are missing in severe flooding in western Germany and Belgium, where streams and streets have turned into raging torrents that swept away cars and caused houses to collapse.

Authorities in Germany’s Rhineland-Palatinate said on Friday that 50 people have died in devastating floods in the western state, bringing the national death toll to at least 81, with dozens more missing.

