Azerbaijan extends condolences over deadly floods in Tajikistan

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry extended condolences over the deadly floods in Tajikistan, News.Az reports.

"We are deeply saddened by the news of a large number of human casualties as a result of heavy rains and landslides in several regions of Tajikistan. We express our deep condolences to the families of the victims. We stand in solidarity with the friendly people of Tajikistan and its government," the Foreign Ministry said on X (Twitter).

As a result of heavy rains that took place on August 27 in several districts of Tajikistan, 13 people were killed.

News.Az