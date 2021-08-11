Azerbaijan extends condolences over deadly forest fires in Algeria

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry extended condolences over the ongoing deadly forest fires in Algeria.

“News on forest fires in Algeria and its devastating consequences deeply saddened us. We express our condolences to the families of the victims of wildfires and wish speedy recovery to all injured. Our thoughts and prayers are with friendly people of Algeria in these hard times,” the ministry tweeted on Wednesday.

The death toll in Algeria from wildfires that broke out east of the capital has risen to 42, including 25 soldiers.

Several Algerian provinces have for days witnessed outbreaks of massive fires that were exacerbated because of a severe heatwave and hot and strong southern winds.

Earlier Tuesday, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune said that 25 military personnel died while rescuing more than 100 people from fires in the eastern part of the country.

