Azerbaijan extends condolences over deadly helicopter collision in Malaysia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry on Tuesday extended condolences over a deadly military collision in Malaysia.

“Deeply saddened by news on navy helicopter collision in Malaysia. We send our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims of this horrible tragedy. In this difficult moment, we express our solidarity with friendly Government and People of Malaysia,” the Foreign Ministry said on X, News.Az reports.

At least 10 personnel, including three women navy officers, were killed when two Malaysia Armed Forces helicopters collided mid-air at the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) base in Lumut.

All victims were confirmed dead at the scene and their bodies were taken to a hospital for identification processes. Seven personnel were on board an RMN Maritime Operations Helicopter (HOM-AW139) and three on board an RMN Fennec helicopter.

Malaysia's Defense Ministry also confirmed the incident and said an investigation was launched to determine the cause of the incident.

News.Az