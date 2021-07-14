Azerbaijan extends condolences over deadly hotel collapse in China

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry extended condolences to the government of China over a deadly hotel collapse.

“We extend our deep condolences to the families of the victims of a hotel collapse in the city of Suzhou of China. Wishing speedy recovery to the injured and best of luck to the rescue workers. Our solidarity and support are with the People and Government of China,” the ministry tweeted.

Seventeen people were killed and five others injured after an annex to a hotel collapsed in the city of Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province.

News.Az