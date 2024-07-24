Azerbaijan extends condolences over deadly landslides in Ethiopia
Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry extended condolences over the recent devastating landslides in Ethiopia, News.Az reports.“We are deeply saddened by the news of many losses resulted by several landslides in Gofa region, Ethiopia,” the ministry posted on X.
“We express condolences to the bereaved families, the Government of Ethiopia, and hope for the quick recovery of the people affected,” it added.
We are deeply saddened by the news of many losses resulted by several landslides in Gofa region, #Ethiopia.— MFA Azerbaijan (@AzerbaijanMFA) July 24, 2024
We express condolences to the bereaved families, the Government of Ethiopia, and hope for the quick recovery of the people affected.@mfaethiopia