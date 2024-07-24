Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan extends condolences over deadly landslides in Ethiopia

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry extended condolences over the recent devastating landslides in Ethiopia, News.Az reports.

“We are deeply saddened by the news of many losses resulted by several landslides in Gofa region, Ethiopia,” the ministry posted on X.

“We express condolences to the bereaved families, the Government of Ethiopia, and hope for the quick recovery of the people affected,” it added.


