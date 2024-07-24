Azerbaijan extends condolences over deadly landslides in Ethiopia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry extended condolences over the recent devastating landslides in Ethiopia, News.Az reports.

We are deeply saddened by the news of many losses resulted by several landslides in Gofa region, #Ethiopia.



We express condolences to the bereaved families, the Government of Ethiopia, and hope for the quick recovery of the people affected.@mfaethiopia — MFA Azerbaijan (@AzerbaijanMFA) July 24, 2024

News.Az