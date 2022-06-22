Azerbaijan extends condolences over deadly quake in Afghanistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry extended condolences over a deadly earthquake in southern Afghanistan, News.Az reports.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of life and destruction caused by the devastating earthquake in Afghanistan. We extend our deep condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this disaster and wish to those injured a speedy recovery,” the ministry said on Twitter.

More than 1,000 people were killed and about 1,500 more were injured in an earthquake in eastern Afghanistan.

