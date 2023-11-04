Azerbaijan extends condolences over deadly quake in Nepal

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry extended condolences over a deadly earthquake that jolted Nepal, News.Az reports.

“Deeply saddened by the news on huge earthquake left dozens of people killed & injured in Nepal. We offer our condolences to the families of victims & wish a speedy recovery to those injured,” the ministry said on X.

The ministry also stated that the government and people of Azerbaijan are in solidarity with Nepal in these challenging days.

At least 140 people were killed and dozens injured in Nepal when a strong earthquake struck the western area of Jajarkot, officials said on Saturday, as houses in the area collapsed and buildings as far as New Delhi in neighboring India shook.

The quake occurred at 11:47 p.m. (1802 GMT) on Friday with a magnitude 6.4, Nepal's National Seismological Centre said. The German Research Centre for Geosciences measured the quake at 5.7, downgrading it from 6.2, while the U.S. Geological Survey pegged it at 5.6.

