Azerbaijan extends condolences over deadly shooting in Russian university
- 20 Sep 2021 15:37
Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry extended condolences over a deadly shooting in Russia’s Perm State University.
"We express our sincere and deep condolences to the people of Russia, the families, and relatives of those who died as a result of the attack on Perm State University and wish the injured the swiftest possible recovery,” the ministry tweeted.
A student opened fire with a traumatic weapon at Perm State University. As a result of the incident, 6 people were killed and 28 others injured.