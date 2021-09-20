Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan extends condolences over deadly shooting in Russian university

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry extended condolences over a deadly shooting in Russia’s Perm State University.

"We express our sincere and deep condolences to the people of Russia, the families, and relatives of those who died as a result of the attack on Perm State University and wish the injured the swiftest possible recovery,” the ministry tweeted.

A student opened fire with a traumatic weapon at Perm State University. As a result of the incident, 6 people were killed and 28 others injured.


News.Az 

