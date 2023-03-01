Azerbaijan extends condolences over deadly train crash in Greece

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry extended condolences over a deadly train crash near Larissa in Greece, News.Az reports.

“We are deeply saddened by the terrible train crash near Larissa in Greece that took dozens of lives. We offer our deepest condolences to all victims and wish a speedy recovery to those injured. Our thoughts are with the people and Government of Greece,” the ministry tweeted.

At least 36 people were killed after a collision between a passenger train and a cargo train in northern Greece.

According to Vassilis Vathrakogiannis, a fire department spokesman, rescue teams are looking for people trapped in the wreckage at the site of the accident at the entrance to the valley of Tempi, in the town of Tempi in the Larissa province.

He added that 150 firefighters, including members of the Special Disaster Response Unit, are operating at the scene of the accident, with 17 vehicles, four cranes, and 30 ambulances.

News.Az