Azerbaijan extends condolences over deadly train crash in Pakistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry expressed condolences to Pakistan over a deadly train crash in the country’s Ghotki district.

“We’re deeply saddened by the news on a deadly train accident in Ghotki district of Pakistan. Our heartfelt condolences go to the families of deceased 30 passengers. Wishing speedy recovery to all injured. Our thoughts and prayers are with brotherly Pakistan at this time,” the ministry tweeted.

A head-on train collision has left at least 30 people dead and over 50 others injured on Monday morning in Pakistan's southern Sindh province, local media reported.

According to the reports, the accident took place in the area between Raiti and Obaro Railway Stations in Ghotki district of Sindh.

Following the collision, several coaches of the two trains derailed.

Rescue teams rushed to the site and shifted bodies and the injured to nearby hospitals.

News.Az