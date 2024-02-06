Azerbaijan extends condolences over deadly wildfires in Chile

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry has extended condolences to the families of the victims of wildfires in Chile, News.Az reports.

“We express heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims of the devastating wildfires in Chile and stand in solidarity with the people and government of Chile as they battle this tragedy on a great scale,” the ministry said on its official X account.

Raging forest fires in central Chile's Valparaiso region have claimed at least 122 lives, according to the Chilean government.

According to the South American country's forensics agency, the Legal Medical Service, only 32 of the fatal victims have been identified, while teams of experts have performed 40 autopsies. Fires sparked Friday in different locations have burned more than 11,000 hectares in Valparaiso, and between 3,000 and 6,000 homes have suffered some degree of damage.

