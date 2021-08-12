Azerbaijan extends condolences over fatal helicopter crash in Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry extended condolences over a deadly Mi-8 helicopter crash in Russia.

“We express our deep condolences to the people of Russia, families and relatives of those killed in the crash of a Mi-8 helicopter with tourists on board in Kamchatka near the Kuril Lake,” the ministry tweeted Thursday.

A helicopter carrying 16 people, most of them tourists, crashed in a lake on the Kamchatka peninsula in Russia's Far East on Thursday and eight people were feared dead.

Staff at a nature reserve described arriving at the site in two speedboats minutes of the crash to find eight survivors in the lake's waters who had swum up from a depth of eight or nine metres (24-27 feet). They said two of the survivors were badly hurt and that the temperature of the water was no more than 5-6 degrees Celsius (41-43 Fahrenheit) and that they would not have survived long.

