Azerbaijan extends condolences over loss of lives in Air India plane crash

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry has expressed condolences over the loss of lives after an Air India passenger plane overshot the runway of the Calicut International Airport in heavy rain near the southern city of Kozhikode on Friday.

“We are deeply saddened by the Air India plane crash news in Kerala, India and express our most sincere condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in this tragic plane accident. Wishing speedy recovery to all injured,” the ministry wrote on Twitter.

At least 18 people were killed in the passenger plane accident.

News.Az