Azerbaijan extends condolences to Iraq over deadly hospital fire

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry extended condolences over a deadly fire at a hospital in Iraq.

“We are deeply saddened by a deadly blaze at the Al-Hussein hospital in Nasiriya city of Iraq. Our heartfelt condolences go to the families of the victims of a fire and the People of Iraq. We stand together with the Government and People of Iraq in these hard times,” the ministry tweeted Tuesday.

At least 52 people were killed and over 22 injured in a fire at a coronavirus hospital in Iraq's southern city of Nasiriya, health officials and police said.

News.Az