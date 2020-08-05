Azerbaijan extends condolences to Lebanon over deadly Beirut explosion

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry on Wednesday expressed condolences to Lebanon over a deadly blast that occurred in capital Beirut on Tuesday.

"The news of the terrible explosion in the port of Beirut has deeply saddened us. We express our condolences to the families of the victims and the people of Lebanon, and wish the injured a speedy recovery," the ministry wrote on Twitter.

As earlier reported, a heavy explosion took place in the port in Beirut on Aug. 4 evening. The Ministry of Internal Affairs of the country said that it happened in a warehouse with ammonium nitrate.

Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diyab said the explosion was caused by improper storage of 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate. It has been reported about numerous dead and wounded people.

News.Az