Azerbaijan extends condolences to Pakistan over deadly monsoon rains
- 13 Sep 2021 15:06
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry extended condolences to Pakistan over the death of at least 20 people as a result of heavy rains and mudslides that hit the latter’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
“We express our condolences to the families of those killed as a result of torrential monsoon rains and mudslides and wish speedy recovery to the injured,” the ministry tweeted.