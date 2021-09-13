Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan extends condolences to Pakistan over deadly monsoon rains

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry extended condolences to Pakistan over the death of at least 20 people as a result of heavy rains and mudslides that hit the latter’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“We express our condolences to the families of those killed as a result of torrential monsoon rains and mudslides and wish speedy recovery to the injured,” the ministry tweeted.


