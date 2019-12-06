Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan extends congratulations on Finland’s Independence Day

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry has extended congratulations to the people of Finland on the occasion of the country's Independence Day.

“We sincerely congratulate the Republic of Finland on the occasion of its Independence Day and express our best wishes to the friendly people of Finland,” the ministry tweeted Friday.

News.Az 

