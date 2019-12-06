Azerbaijan extends congratulations on Finland’s Independence Day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry has extended congratulations to the people of Finland on the occasion of the country's Independence Day.

“We sincerely congratulate the Republic of Finland on the occasion of its Independence Day and express our best wishes to the friendly people of Finland,” the ministry tweeted Friday.

News.Az

News.Az