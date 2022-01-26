Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan extends congratulations to India in Republic Day

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry extended congratulations to India on the occasion of the country's national holiday, the 73rd Republic Day. 

“We convey our best wishes and warmest congratulations to the government and people of India on the occasion of the national holiday, India’s Republic Day," the ministry tweeted.


