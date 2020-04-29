Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan extends congratulations to Israel on Independence Day

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry has extended congratulations to Israel on the occasion of the country’s Independence Day.

“We extend our sincerest congratulations on the occasion of the Independence Day of the State of Israel,” the ministry wrote on Twitter.

“On this remarkable day, we wish to the friendly people of Israel the best of health, success in all endeavours, lasting peace and prosperity.”

