Azerbaijan extends congratulations to North Macedonia

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry extended congratulations to North Macedonia over the country’s 30th anniversary of the Independence Day.

“We sincerely congratulate North Macedonia on the 30th anniversary of the Independence Day and send our best wishes for the success and prosperity on this special occasion,” the Azerbaijani ministry tweeted.


News.Az 

