Azerbaijan extends congratulations to Uzbekistan on Independence Day

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry has congratulated Uzbekistan on the occasion of its Independence Day.

“Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan relations and strategic partnership continue to contribute to the well-being of our peoples. On this pleasant day, we wish the brotherly people of Uzbekistan the best of health, peace and prosperity,” the ministry tweeted on Tuesday.


