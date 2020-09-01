Azerbaijan extends congratulations to Uzbekistan on Independence Day
- 01 Sep 2020 14:51
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 151715
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijan-extends-congratulations-to-uzbekistan-on-independence-day Copied
Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry has congratulated Uzbekistan on the occasion of its Independence Day.
“Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan relations and strategic partnership continue to contribute to the well-being of our peoples. On this pleasant day, we wish the brotherly people of Uzbekistan the best of health, peace and prosperity,” the ministry tweeted on Tuesday.