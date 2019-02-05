Azerbaijan extends contract to host Formula-1

+ ↺ − 16 px

Formula 1 races will be held in Azerbaijan for another three years.

The relevant agreement was signed by the Minister of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan Azad Rahimov and the executive director of Formula 1 Group Chase Carey, Trend reports.

The 2018 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix was held in Baku on April 27-29. Lewis Hamilton from Mercedes won the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku.

The length of the Baku track, where teams competed for the championship, each represented by two drivers, was just over six kilometers. The length of the widest part of the track was 13 meters, and the narrowest width was 7.6 meters between the turns 7 and 8, which are situated along the Icheri Sheher (Inner City).

The next Formula 1 races will be held in Baku on April 26-28, 2019.

News.Az

News.Az