Azerbaijan extends coronavirus-related special quarantine regime

In order to prevent the proliferation of coronavirus infection in Azerbaijan and its possible consequences, the Cabinet of Ministers has decided to extend the special quarantine regime in the country till 06:00 on August 1, 2021.

Prime Minister Ali Asadov signed a decision in this regard.

According to the decision, in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) infection in the country and its possible complications, the special quarantine regime in the Republic of Azerbaijan has been extended until 06:00 on August 1, 2021.

It was determined that:

From 06:00 on May 31, 2021:

- the requirement to use personal protective equipment (medical mask, cloth mask, respirator, etc.) in public places in the open air is abolished;

- Passenger transportation activity is restored in Baku Metro;

- Passenger transportation by land and air from cities and regions of the country is restored.

From 00:00 on June 10, 2021, the following areas of work and services will be reinstated:

- places of religious worship (not more than 50% of the places of worship at the same time (not more than 50 people in total));

- large shopping centers (except for the activities of children's and other entertainment centers, cinemas);

- sports and health-rehabilitation facilities (without the requirement to use personal respiratory protection), taking into account paragraph 2.3 of this Decision;

- beaches and swimming pools, water attractions, and sports venues located in their territory.

Except for persons under the age of 18, only persons with a COVID-19 passport (Certificate of vaccination against COVID-19) or COVID-19 immunity certificate may use sports and health-improving facilities.

As of July 1, 2021, at least 80% of workers in the work and service sectors, which demand a COVID-19 passport or COVID-19 immunity certificate, are required to have such a passport or certificate.

It is obligatory to comply with all requirements and methodological instructions against coronavirus infection in the areas of work and services provided for in paragraphs 2.1 and 2.2 of this Resolution, as well as other state bodies (institutions) against decisions of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

A limited number of spectators can participate in 4 matches of the 2021 European Football Championship to be held in Baku.

Individuals, legal entities, and officials must be liable for violating the requirements of this Decision under the Administrative Offenses and Criminal Codes of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

From 00:00 on June 5, 2021, to 06:00 on June 6, 2021, from 00:00 on June 13, 2021, to 06:00 on June 14, 2021, from 00:00 on June 19, 2021, to 06:00 on June 20, 2021, from 00:00 on June 26, 2021, to 06:00 on June 28, 2021, public transport as well as passenger transportation in the Baku Metro is suspended.

Medical masks are allowed in closed markets, indoor catering, trade, and service facilities.

The requirement to wear a medical mask has been abolished in public transport stops, in front of ticket offices, ATMs and payment terminals, trade, business, and service facilities, in public places where people gather and are in close contact, and in other cases where social distance is not possible.

The restrictions provided for in the Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan No. 336 of September 12, 2020, "On additional measures related to the special quarantine regime" shall remain in force to the extent not contradicting this Resolution.

This decision shall enter into force on May 31, 2021, at 06:00.

