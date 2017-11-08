Azerbaijan extends exemption of jet fuel import from customs duties

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Cabinet of Ministers has extended the exemption of TS-1 jet fuel import from customs duties until January 31, 2018.

The decision on extension of the exemption was published on the website of the Cabinet.

In August, Azerbaijan’s Cabinet of Ministers exempted the import of TC-1 jet fuel from customs duties until November 20, 2017, AzVision reports.

The Cabinet also decided to keep an excise rate of one manat per ton of jet engine kerosene, instead of 80 manats, until January 31, 2018.

(1.7003 manats = 1 USD on Nov. 7)

News.Az

