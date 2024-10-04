Azerbaijan extends invitation to ASEAN chief for COP29

Azerbaijan extends invitation to ASEAN chief for COP29

Azerbaijani Ambassador to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Jalal Mirzayev held a meeting with ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn in Jakarta, Indonesia.

The Azerbaijani ambassador handed over the invitation to the ASEAN chief to participate in the upcoming moot of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) News.Az reports.Both the dignitaries agreed to enhance the relations between Azerbaijan and ASEAN and discussed the potential collaboration in future to tackle the challenge of climate change.A large number of heads of state and governments are expected to participate in COP29 being hosted by Azerbaijan next month in the Capital Baku. Both sides also exchanged views on ways to promote ASEAN-Azerbaijan cooperation and discussed potential collaboration in addressing climate change and other issues.During the meeting, Kao Kim Hourn expressed his appreciation for the outgoing Ambassador’s efforts in seeking Azerbaijan’s closer relations with ASEAN and member states of the organization.

News.Az