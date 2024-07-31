Azerbaijan extends invitation to Iranian president for COP29

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister Ali Asadov on Wednesday held a meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in Tehran.

During the meeting, PM Ali Asadov conveyed President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev’s greetings and congratulations to Masoud Pezeshkian on the start of his presidential term, the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az.The prime minister also extended an invitation from President Ilham Aliyev for President Masoud Pezeshkian to attend the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), set to take place in Azerbaijan this November.The parties also hailed the successful development of friendly and brotherly relations between Azerbaijan and Iran across various sectors and discussed future cooperation opportunities in areas of mutual interest.

News.Az