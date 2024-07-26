Azerbaijan extends invitation to UK PM Starmer for COP29

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev invited UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer to participate in the COP29 climate summit, scheduled to take place in Baku this November.

The original copy of President Aliyev’s letter of invitation addressed to Keir Starmer was handed by COP29 President-designate Mukhtar Babayev to UK Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero Ed Miliband, News.Az reports.Mukhtar Babayev and Ed Miliband on Thursday attended the opening of a new administrative building of Azerbaijan’s Embassy in London. The event was dedicated to COP29.The 2024 UN Climate Change Conference (UNFCCC COP29) will convene in November 2024 in Baku, Azerbaijan.This event will include the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP 29), the 19th meeting of the COP serving as the Meeting of the Parties to the Kyoto Protocol (CMP 19), and the sixth meeting of the COP serving as the Meeting of the Parties to the Paris Agreement (CMA 6) that will convene to complete the first enhanced transparency framework and the new collective quantified goal on finance, among other matters. The 61st sessions of the Subsidiary Body for Scientific and Technological Advice (SBSTA 61) and the Subsidiary Body for Implementation (SBI 61) will also meet.

News.Az