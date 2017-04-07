Azerbaijan extends Lapshin’s prison sentence

+ ↺ − 16 px

The prison sentence of blogger Alexander Lapshin has been extended for another three months, lawyer Edward Chernin told APA on April 7.

The relevant decision was passed on Friday by the Nasimi district court.

Alexander Lapshin is a citizen of several countries and has had a criminal conspiracy with Armenians living in the occupied Azerbaijani territories. He also illegally visited these territories.

Lapshin is accused of violating Azerbaijani laws on state border in April 2011 and October 2012. On January 17, 2017, Alexei Stuk, deputy prosecutor general of Belarus, issued a ruling on Lapshin’s extradition to Azerbaijan. Lapshin was brought to Azerbaijan on February 7.

News.Az

