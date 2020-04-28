Azerbaijan extends period of stay for foreigners, stateless persons

+ ↺ − 16 px

The period of stay of foreigners and stateless persons in Azerbaijan, which is due to expire on May 1-31, will be extended for 30-60 days, the country's State Migration Service said Tuesday.

It is noted that appeals by foreigners, whose term of stay in Azerbaijan has expired or is due to expire on May 1-31 and who for some reason could not leave the country, are considered accepted by the State Migration Service, and the period of their stay will be extended for 30-60 days.

To this end, these persons must receive the state duty payment number via the Service's website (https://eservice.migration.gov.az/public/payments-search?lang=az) and make the payment electronically, after which they can legally remain in the country.

It is not required to take the relevant documents on the extension of temporary residence. If necessary, these individuals can check the decisions by linking to https://eservice.migration.gov.az/public/application-track.

For more information, please contact the State Migration Service on Facebook, Twitter, or contact the Call Center 919 operating in 24/7 mode.

News.Az

