Azerbaijan extends registration period for foreigners

A draft law containing amendments to the registration period of foreigners and stateless persons in Azerbaijan was tabled at a parliamentary sitting on Friday, APA reports.

Ali Huseynli, MP, Chairman of the parliament’s Committee on Legal Policy and State Building said that a draft law proposing amendments to Article 21 of Azerbaijan’s Migration Code (the place of registration of foreigners and stateless persons in Azerbaijan) was presented at the parliament.

According to the draft, foreigners and stateless persons, who are temporarily staying in Azerbaijani for more than 15 days, should be registered at the place of residence in the country.

The draft was put to a vote and adopted.

News.Az

