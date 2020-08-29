Azerbaijan extends special quarantine regime

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers has decided to extend the coronavirus-related special quarantine regime in the country until 00:00 September 30.

Since August 5, in the cities and districts with strict quarantine regime, in accordance with the sanitary-epidemiological situation, some restrictions were lifted.

In accordance with the dynamics of the coronavirus infection and the existing sanitary-epidemiological situation, Azerbaijan's cities of Jalilabad, Ganja, Mingachevir, Yevlakh and Barda, Goranboy, Goygol, Khachmaz, Salyan districts have been excluded from the zone of strict quarantine regime from August 31, 2020

In the cities of Baku, Sumgayit, as well as Absheron district with high number of infection cases, some restrictions will remain.

Besides, restrictions on the functioning of museums and exhibition halls in the country will be lifted.

It will be allowed to provide individual educational and tutoring services in groups of up to 10 people in compliance with the rules of a special quarantine regime.

Moreover, the issue of entry-exit to Azerbaijani districts will be reconsidered.

In cities and districts with strict quarantine regime - Baku, Sumgayit and Absheron district - public transport will not work on weekends.

The public transport movement will be suspended from 00:00 on September 5 till 06:00 on September 7; from 00:00 on September 12 till 06:00 on September 14; from 00:00 on September 19 till 06:00 on September 21; from 00:00 on September 26 till 06:00 on September 28.

Citizens must comply with the requirements of the quarantine regime and medical-preventive rules in order to prevent new infection cases, maintain social distance and use medical masks.

News.Az