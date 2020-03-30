Azerbaijan extends terms for use of mandatory health insurance

+ ↺ − 16 px

The extension of term of the phased application of mandatory health insurance (MHI) in Azerbaijan was discussed at the plenary meeting of Azerbaijan’s Parliamen

In this regard, a change to the law on medical insurance has been proposed. According to the change, the introduction of the MHI will be carried out step by step, and the process is set for completing in 2021.

Under the current law, this process was supposed to be completed in 2020.

After discussions, the proposal has been put to the vote and adopted.

