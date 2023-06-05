Azerbaijan eyes building high-voltage power transmission lines from Nakhchivan through Türkiye

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan plans to build high-voltage power transmission lines from Nakhchivan through Türkiye.

This is reflected in the "State Program for socio-economic development of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic for 2023-2027", approved by Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev, News.Az reports.

According to the document, this project will contribute to the direct export of electricity to foreign countries.

The development of the relevant project is entrusted to the local Cabinet of Ministers, and the Ministry of Energy and the Ministry of Defense will also be involved.

