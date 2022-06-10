Azerbaijan eyes expanding its transit opportunities

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chaired by Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov, a meeting on the development of the country's existing transit opportunities has been held at the Cabinet of Ministers.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers, the event participants included persons in charge of the field, heads of relevant ministries and state companies.

They analyzed the current situation and forecasts in the field of international cargo transportation, discussed legal, administrative and technical issues to expand the throughput capacity of Azerbaijan for all categories of cargo, as well as increasing economic efficiency in the field of cargo transportation.





News.Az