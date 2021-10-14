Azerbaijan eyes increasing gas supplies to Turkey and Europe

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is planning to increase gas exports to Europe and Turkey up to 16 billion cubic meters in 2022, Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov told reporters on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week, News.Az reports.

The minister noted that Azerbaijan will export gas to Turkey and Europe in full next year, 6 billion cubic meters to Turkey and 10 billion to Europe.

Shahbazov recalled that Azerbaijan has already agreed on additional gas supplies to Turkey from 2023 in the amount of 3.5 billion cubic meters.

Under the agreement that expired in April 2021, Turkey annually received 6.6 billion cubic meters of gas from the Shah Deniz gas field in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea via the Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum pipeline.

Azerbaijani gas is delivered to Turkey through the South Caucasus Pipeline and the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP).

News.Az