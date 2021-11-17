Azerbaijan eyes raising wages of Azerbaijani servicemen in combat zones

+ ↺ − 16 px

The official wages, salaries for military ranks, and retirement bonuses of servicemen of military units (divisions) deployed in combat zones or participating in any hostilities are proposed to be raised in Azerbaijan by two-three times.

This is reflected in the new bill "On the status of servicemen", submitted for discussion at a plenary session of the Azerbaijani parliament.

The proposed increase of the payments also concerns servicemen performing combat missions in the defensive zone or sent to the above-named military units (divisions)

Besides, the bill envisages a 1.5-fold increase in the official wages, salaries for military ranks and retirement bonuses of servicemen serving in military units deployed in a defense zone of the front-line zone, and who received a combat mission at the time of the start of military operations, as well as servicemen sent to these military units for the period of the operations.

News.Az