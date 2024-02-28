Azerbaijan eyes renewable energy cooperation with Germany

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov held a meeting with the visiting delegation of German company representatives led by Director of the German Eastern Business Association Michael Harms, the Ministry of Energy told News.Az.

The meeting highlighted Azerbaijan's advancements in the energy transition, accomplished and upcoming green energy projects in the country, as well as Azerbaijan’s plans to export renewable energy, including green hydrogen.

The parties also discussed opportunities for cooperation with German companies in the fields of solar and wind energy projects, bioenergy, green hydrogen, energy efficiency, and production of green technologies.

News.Az