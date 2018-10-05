Azerbaijan eyes to attract tourists from Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan wants to attract tourists from Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia, as well as to increase the number of tourists arriving from Pakistan, the chairman of the Azerbaijan Tourism Association Nahid Bagirov told Trend.

Bagirov noted that presently work is underway to attract tourists from Singapore, Malaysia, Pakistan and Indonesia.

"At the end of October, a memorandum will be signed with a large Malaysian Tourism Association to establish mutual cooperation. And then Azerbaijan's tourism potential will be promoted at a major tourism exhibition in Singapore," he said.

Presently, there are no direct flights between Azerbaijan and the above mentioned countries.

"I hope that in 2019 there will be direct flights to Asian countries, as well as to India and Pakistan. There is already an interest, and it would be useful to take this into account," Bagirov added.

News.Az

