Azerbaijan eyes to set rules for sale of controlling stakes in OJSCs
- 03 Apr 2017 05:13
- 29 Jul 2024 15:03
- 120318
- Economics
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijan-eyes-to-set-rules-for-sale-of-controlling-stakes-in-ojscs Copied
Amendments to Azerbaijan’s Civil Code offer to establish rules for the sale of controlling stakes in open joint-stock companies (OJSCs).
Under the amendments, the sale of 50 percent or more of an OJSC’s shares or the purchase of a similar amount of shares in another OJSC can be decided if it is approved by two-thirds of participants of the general meeting.
In addition, those wishing to purchase a controlling stake in an OJSC should formally submit relevant proposal to each shareholder of the OJSC.
News.Az