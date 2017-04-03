Azerbaijan eyes to set rules for sale of controlling stakes in OJSCs

Azerbaijan eyes to set rules for sale of controlling stakes in OJSCs

+ ↺ − 16 px

Amendments to Azerbaijan’s Civil Code offer to establish rules for the sale of controlling stakes in open joint-stock companies (OJSCs).

Under the amendments, the sale of 50 percent or more of an OJSC’s shares or the purchase of a similar amount of shares in another OJSC can be decided if it is approved by two-thirds of participants of the general meeting.

In addition, those wishing to purchase a controlling stake in an OJSC should formally submit relevant proposal to each shareholder of the OJSC.

News.Az

News.Az