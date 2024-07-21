Azerbaijan faces powerful disinformation campaign regarding COP29, says presidential aide

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan have faced a powerful disinformation campaign regarding COP29, Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, said on Sunday, News.Az reports.

Speaking at the Second Shusha Global Media Forum, Hajiyev emphasized that Azerbaijan has been targeted by disinformation."However, we believe in our work and continue our struggle. In doing so, we also contribute globally to the fight against climate change. We implement our tasks on a daily basis. We receive fair support for our just position," the presidential aide added.

