Azerbaijan favors normalizing ties with Armenia based on international law, minister says
Azerbaijan favors normalizing relations with Armenia in the post-conflict period on the basis of international law, and this position remains unchanged, said Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.
Bayramov made the aforesaid statement at a joint press conference with Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister of Qatar Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, News.Az reports.
“It would be better if the process of delimitation and demarcation of the internationally recognized borders between Armenia and Azerbaijan starts soon,” he said.
“If Armenia takes a step in this direction, then Azerbaijan will take a step in response,” the top diplomat added.