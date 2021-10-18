Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan favors normalizing ties with Armenia based on international law, minister says

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijan favors normalizing ties with Armenia based on international law, minister says

Azerbaijan favors normalizing relations with Armenia in the post-conflict period on the basis of international law, and this position remains unchanged, said Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

Bayramov made the aforesaid statement at a joint press conference with Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister of Qatar Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, News.Az reports.

“It would be better if the process of delimitation and demarcation of the internationally recognized borders between Armenia and Azerbaijan starts soon,” he said.

“If Armenia takes a step in this direction, then Azerbaijan will take a step in response,” the top diplomat added.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      