Azerbaijan favors normalizing ties with Armenia based on international law, minister says

Azerbaijan favors normalizing relations with Armenia in the post-conflict period on the basis of international law, and this position remains unchanged, said Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

Bayramov made the aforesaid statement at a joint press conference with Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister of Qatar Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, News.Az reports.

“It would be better if the process of delimitation and demarcation of the internationally recognized borders between Armenia and Azerbaijan starts soon,” he said.

“If Armenia takes a step in this direction, then Azerbaijan will take a step in response,” the top diplomat added.

