Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan favors peace, security in region – FM Bayramov

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijan favors peace, security in region – FM Bayramov

Azerbaijan is a staunch supporter of peace and stability in the region, the country’s foreign minister said on Friday.

The Azerbaijan-Armenia Karabakh conflict has already been resolved, FM Jeyhun Bayramov said at a joint press conference with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Baku on Friday, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

The top diplomat stressed that the tripartite statement [November 10, 2020] is a guarantor of security.

Bayramov said Baku also welcomes Moscow’s efforts to ensure lasting peace in the region.

He also spoke about the ongoing large-scale reconstruction and restoration work in the liberated Azerbaijani territories.  

The minister reiterated Azerbaijan’s readiness to cooperate with its neighbors in the field of international security.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      