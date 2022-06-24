Azerbaijan favors peace, security in region – FM Bayramov

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is a staunch supporter of peace and stability in the region, the country’s foreign minister said on Friday.

The Azerbaijan-Armenia Karabakh conflict has already been resolved, FM Jeyhun Bayramov said at a joint press conference with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Baku on Friday, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

The top diplomat stressed that the tripartite statement [November 10, 2020] is a guarantor of security.

Bayramov said Baku also welcomes Moscow’s efforts to ensure lasting peace in the region.

He also spoke about the ongoing large-scale reconstruction and restoration work in the liberated Azerbaijani territories.

The minister reiterated Azerbaijan’s readiness to cooperate with its neighbors in the field of international security.

News.Az