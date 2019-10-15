Azerbaijan featured at Irvine Global Village Festival in California

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan was featured at the Irvine Global Village Festival held on October 12-13, in Irvine, California, the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Los Angeles told News.Az.

Recognized as one of the premier multicultural festivals in California, the festival is a mosaic of food, dance, and musical performances of more than 50 cultures.

Hosted by the California Azerbaijan Friendship Association and the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Los Angeles, the Azerbaijan booth offered the Festival attendees comprehensive information about Azerbaijan’s ancient history, natural beauties, architecture, rich culture, cuisine, music and national dances, as well as tourism potential.

The booth as well as the colorful national costumes worn by members of the Azerbaijani community as well as Azerbaijani pastries and drinks received much acclaim.

