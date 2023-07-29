Azerbaijan FIDE World Cup 2023 to be widely covered

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan will play host to the chess elite vying for the top places, qualifying for the 2024 Candidates tournaments, which will run from July 29 to August 25, News.Az reports.

The FIDE World Cup 2023 in Baku will welcome 206 players in the open section, plus 103 in the women’s competition.

The games of the Azerbaijan FIDE World Cup will be broadcast through the official website of the competition in the Azerbaijani language by Honored coach Anar Allahverdiyev, and in English by world champion Viswanathan Anand, Indonesian chess player Irene Kharisma Sukandar and Indian international master, commentator Sagar Shah.

The solemn opening ceremony and a press conference with the participation of officials and chess players will be held today at the Baku Convention Center. All the first round matches will be played on July 30.

The tournaments boast an unprecedented prize fund of $2.5 million and are set to be contested at the Marriott Boulevard Hotel in Baku.

News.Az