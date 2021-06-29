Azerbaijan finds 158 mines in its liberated territories last week

Azerbaijan’s Mine Action Agency has published information for on demining operations conducted on June 21-25 in country’s territories liberated from the Armenian occupation.

According to the agency, 84 anti-personnel, 74 anti-tank mines, and 134 unexploded munitions were found in the liberated territories last week.

In total, 114 hectares of territories have been cleared of mines and unexploded munitions in the reporting period.

News.Az