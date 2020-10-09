Azerbaijan finds shells from Armenian-fired prohibited weapons (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Special mobile groups of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) conducted operational-search activities in the Goranboy district from October 4 to October 8, the agency told Trend.

According to ANAMA, during the searches, shells from the 'Smerch' multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) were located, while in some of them 9M525 combat elements were found, which belong to the class of prohibited under the Convention on Cluster Munitions.

The finding of containers for 9M525 combat elements and distribution devices also proves that namely missiles with a cluster warhead were used during the shelling.

News.Az