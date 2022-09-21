Azerbaijan, Finland discuss cooperation prospects within international organizations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with his Finnish counterpart Pekka Haavisto on the sidelines of the high-level week of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The ministers discussed bilateral ties of countries as well as cooperation within the framework of international organizations, including OSCE.

Haavisto expressed concern about the tensions in the region and asked about the current situation. Bayramov informed him in detail about provocations committed by Armenia in the region. He noted the importance of continuing work on the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia on the basis of the norms and principles of international law.

The top diplomats also exchanged views on other regional and international issues of mutual interest.

News.Az