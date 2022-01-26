Azerbaijan, Finland hold political consultations

+ ↺ − 16 px

The next political consultations between the foreign ministries of Azerbaijan and Finland were held in Baku.

The Azerbaijani delegation was headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov, and the Finnish side - by Director General of the Department for Russia, Eastern Europe and Central Asia of the Finnish Foreign Ministry Marja Liivala, the Azerbaijani ministry told News.Az.

During the consultations, the sides hailed the fact that March 24, 2022 will mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, and the achievements made during this period. At the meeting, the sides exchanged views on all aspects of bilateral relations and prospects for future cooperation, as well as pointed out the wide opportunities for the development of relations in the economic, educational, information technologies and humanitarian spheres.

Khalaf Khalafov provided an insight into the 44-day Patriotic War, the trilateral statements signed in this regard, the situation in the region, the destruction in the liberated territories, and the restoration and reconstruction work.

Marja Liivala expressed satisfaction with the interesting and fruitful meetings she held during her visit to Azerbaijan. She stressed that Finland is interested in developing bilateral relations with Azerbaijan in economic, humanitarian, social and educational and other fields, as well as in implementing joint projects within the European Union.

The sides discussed the cooperation between Azerbaijan and Finland within international organizations, the priorities of Finland's chairmanship in the OSCE in 2025, as well as other issues of regional and international cooperation of mutual interest.

News.Az