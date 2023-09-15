Azerbaijan: First bell rings at secondary school in liberated Fuzuli city after 30 years (PHOTO)

Azerbaijan: First bell rings at secondary school in liberated Fuzuli city after 30 years (PHOTO)

For the first time in 30 years, a bell rang at the secondary school No.1 named after Mirzo Ulugbek in the liberated Fuzuli city of Azerbaijan.

Minister of Education Emin Amrullayev, other officials and media representatives attended a ceremony marking the beginning of the school year in Fuzuli city, News.Az reports.

The ceremony started after the national anthem of Azerbaijan was performed, and the memory of martyrs was honored with a minute of silence.

On August 23 this year, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, his wife Ziroatkhon Mirziyoyeva attended a ceremony to inaugurate the secondary school No.1 named after Mirzo Ulugbek in Fuzuli.

Today is Knowledge Day in Azerbaijan, as the new school year begins on September 15 in all general, secondary special education, and higher educational institutions of the country.

News.Az